Conning Inc. Decreases Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Conning Inc. trimmed its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,915 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works accounts for approximately 1.5% of Conning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Conning Inc. owned about 0.07% of Illinois Tool Works worth $42,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth about $208,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Chronos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 174,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,675,000 after purchasing an additional 8,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 29,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.58, for a total transaction of $5,779,415.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,316,914. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 66,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.09, for a total transaction of $12,501,540.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,788,361.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 143,879 shares of company stock valued at $27,240,677. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $206.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $197.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $65.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.15. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.94 and a 1-year high of $208.08.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 81.80%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.84%.

ITW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $197.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.69.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

