Conning Inc. Grows Stake in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Conning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,458 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Lowe's Companies were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Triton Wealth Management PLLC grew its stake in Lowe's Companies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 1,535 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe's Companies by 3.8% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH raised its position in shares of Lowe's Companies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 4,750 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in Lowe's Companies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $10,577,520.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,282,535.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on LOW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lowe's Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lowe's Companies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Lowe's Companies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Lowe's Companies from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.13.

Shares of Lowe's Companies stock opened at $172.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.30. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $180.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.46. The firm has a market cap of $130.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.48.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $27.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. Lowe's Companies had a return on equity of 228.17% and a net margin of 7.12%. Lowe's Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 20th. This is an increase from Lowe's Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Lowe's Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

