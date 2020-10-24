Conning Inc. Grows Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Conning Inc. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,635 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,579 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,662,043,000 after acquiring an additional 551,799 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,366,481 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $959,885,000 after purchasing an additional 115,213 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 6.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,282,895 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $995,407,000 after buying an additional 206,856 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,086,280 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $632,582,000 after buying an additional 11,195 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,804,518 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $547,148,000 after buying an additional 29,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $368.54.

In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.72, for a total value of $1,370,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,931,053.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.84, for a total transaction of $419,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,562,912.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,804 shares of company stock valued at $5,460,267. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $374.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $355.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $325.88. The company has a market capitalization of $165.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.69. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $271.28 and a 1 year high of $384.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

