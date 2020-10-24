Conning Inc. Has $2.43 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Conning Inc. increased its position in McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,090 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in McDonald's were worth $2,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in McDonald's during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald's by 66.1% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald's in the second quarter valued at $42,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in McDonald's by 119.4% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in McDonald's during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MCD. Zacks Investment Research lowered McDonald's from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of McDonald's from $212.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of McDonald's from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of McDonald's from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald's currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.00.

McDonald's stock opened at $228.71 on Friday. McDonald's Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $231.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.39. The stock has a market cap of $170.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.67.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. McDonald's’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that McDonald's Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from McDonald's’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. McDonald's’s payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

