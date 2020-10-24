Conning Inc. Has $2.89 Million Position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Conning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,929 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

AVGO stock opened at $372.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90. Broadcom Inc has a fifty-two week low of $155.67 and a fifty-two week high of $387.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $365.47 and a 200-day moving average of $315.84.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.16. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 18.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 74.67%.

In other news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 4,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.01, for a total transaction of $1,623,489.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.36, for a total value of $29,871,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 654,941 shares of company stock valued at $228,496,474. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $322.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on Broadcom from $335.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Broadcom from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.61.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

