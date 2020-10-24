Conning Inc. Has $3.23 Million Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Conning Inc. boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,847 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $264,849,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,232,417 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $13,343,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,434 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 127.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,277,592 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $420,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,882 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the second quarter worth approximately $228,008,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,796,146 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $12,138,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,078 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $250.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $251.50 and a 200-day moving average of $201.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.86, a PEG ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.27. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.29 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 12.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $210.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. UBS Group set a $325.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.60.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Brent Hyder sold 16,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.25, for a total transaction of $4,219,385.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,219,385.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.29, for a total value of $1,376,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,432,041.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 754,767 shares of company stock worth $176,819,185. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

