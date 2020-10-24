Conning Inc. Has $32.16 Million Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 684,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,773 shares during the period. Conning Inc. owned about 0.23% of Cardinal Health worth $32,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 233.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,722,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905,166 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,190,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,319,000 after buying an additional 659,447 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth $31,092,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the second quarter valued at about $30,793,000. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its position in Cardinal Health by 32.6% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,186,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,093,000 after acquiring an additional 537,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

CAH opened at $49.34 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.05 and a twelve month high of $60.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.84 and a 200-day moving average of $51.07. The stock has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a positive return on equity of 130.94%. The business had revenue of $36.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.4859 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAH. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine cut Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $66.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

