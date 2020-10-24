Conning Inc. Has $36.98 Million Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Conning Inc. trimmed its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 479,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,009 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $36,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 12.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 152,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,116,000 after purchasing an additional 17,023 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 129.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth about $374,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 345,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,931,000 after acquiring an additional 20,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Odey Asset Management Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth about $1,878,000. 76.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 41,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total value of $3,137,058.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,778,082.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 42,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.52, for a total value of $3,273,143.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 89,800 shares in the company, valued at $6,871,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 256,994 shares of company stock valued at $19,678,851 over the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on CL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.27.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $79.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.31. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $58.49 and a one year high of $80.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 559.34% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

