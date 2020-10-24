Conning Inc. Has $39.10 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Conning Inc. trimmed its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,612 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 11,553 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $39,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,969,000. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.0% in the second quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 27,975 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. AXA increased its position in Union Pacific by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 353,838 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $49,905,000 after buying an additional 7,973 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 7,754.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 53,329 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $9,016,000 after purchasing an additional 52,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% during the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 6,044 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 78.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total value of $193,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,466,035.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 1,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $285,690.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,353. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,876 shares of company stock worth $1,530,542. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.63.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $188.14 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $199.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.92. The firm has a market cap of $139.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $105.08 and a 12-month high of $210.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.05). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.