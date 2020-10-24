Conning Inc. Has $39.10 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Conning Inc. cut its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,612 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 11,553 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $39,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 5.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,108,837 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $8,302,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558,794 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,885,795 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,671,391,000 after buying an additional 816,580 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,745,321 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $802,291,000 after buying an additional 674,848 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 8.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,865,603 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,329,835,000 after buying an additional 597,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1,078.6% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 598,829 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $101,244,000 after acquiring an additional 548,022 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $188.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $105.08 and a 52 week high of $210.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $199.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.92. The company has a market capitalization of $139.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The company’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Several research firms recently commented on UNP. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $227.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.63.

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total value of $193,790.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,466,035.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $285,690.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,353. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,876 shares of company stock valued at $1,530,542. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

