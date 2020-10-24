Conning Inc. Has $42.62 Million Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Conning Inc. decreased its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,629 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 902 shares during the quarter. BlackRock makes up approximately 1.5% of Conning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Conning Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $42,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 228.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 46 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 40.4% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 73 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $637.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $580.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $548.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $323.98 and a 1-year high of $666.64.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $9.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by $1.77. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 29.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.15 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.06 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Argus raised their price objective on BlackRock from $530.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on BlackRock from $661.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $594.00 to $602.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $635.42.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.20, for a total value of $209,952.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

