Conning Inc. Has $42.85 Million Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Conning Inc. reduced its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 221,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,915 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works accounts for approximately 1.5% of Conning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Conning Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Illinois Tool Works worth $42,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 166.2% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $206.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $197.59 and its 200 day moving average is $179.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.94 and a twelve month high of $208.08.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.80% and a net margin of 17.16%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $1.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.84%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 66,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.09, for a total transaction of $12,501,540.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,319 shares in the company, valued at $9,788,361.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 13,564 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.06, for a total transaction of $2,523,717.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,671,894.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 143,879 shares of company stock valued at $27,240,677. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on ITW. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $197.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.69.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

