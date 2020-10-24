Conning Inc. Has $43.53 Million Stock Position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Conning Inc. cut its position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 5.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 881,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,857 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola accounts for 1.5% of Conning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $43,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspiriant LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 19,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 59.9% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 327,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,633,000 after purchasing an additional 122,633 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.5% during the second quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 21,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.6% in the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 51,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 986,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,717,000 after buying an additional 219,463 shares in the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $1,809,514.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 82,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,977,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 98,905 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $4,796,892.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,227,879. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 436,439 shares of company stock worth $21,012,407. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $50.52 on Friday. Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $60.13. The company has a market cap of $217.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KO shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.28.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

