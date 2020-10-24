Conning Inc. Has $45.32 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Conning Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 317,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 50,901 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up 1.6% of Conning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $45,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TXN. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $893,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,262,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,190,000 after purchasing an additional 251,321 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $149.96 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $93.09 and a 12 month high of $155.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $138.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.44 and a 200-day moving average of $128.88.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas cut Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Charter Equity upgraded Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.14.

In other news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total transaction of $5,540,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 89,524 shares in the company, valued at $12,400,864.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $195,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,245.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 183,240 shares of company stock valued at $24,454,298. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

