Conning Inc. Increases Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Conning Inc. increased its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $36,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 9,250.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,429,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $690,916,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381,861 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in 3M by 9,539.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 954,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $148,853,000 after purchasing an additional 944,351 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in 3M by 14.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,146,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,114,829,000 after buying an additional 910,485 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in 3M by 28.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,550,257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $484,645,000 after acquiring an additional 777,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 28.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,983,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $465,355,000 after acquiring an additional 659,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMM opened at $169.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $165.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.06. The company has a market cap of $97.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. 3M has a 52 week low of $114.04 and a 52 week high of $182.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. 3M had a return on equity of 46.86% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MMM. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $179.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Gordon Haskett upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on 3M from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.79.

In related news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total value of $367,196.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,731,493.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

3M Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

