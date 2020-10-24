Conning Inc. Increases Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Conning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,184 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,979 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $37,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Focused Investors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,440,000. Alpha Windward LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10.6% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth $568,000. Canal Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 19.9% during the third quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 6,392 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank OZK increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank OZK now owns 5,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $451.18.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $374.33 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $266.11 and a twelve month high of $442.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $385.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $380.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 182.05% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

