Conning Inc. Lowers Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Conning Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 15.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 209,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,687 shares during the period. Cummins comprises approximately 1.6% of Conning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $44,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Balentine LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 74.6% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CMI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $202.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Melius lowered Cummins from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cummins from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on Cummins from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $145.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.95.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $226.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $213.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.64. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.03 and a 52 week high of $227.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.93. Cummins had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 34.82%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.