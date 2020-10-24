Conning Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Conning Inc. lessened its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 209,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,687 shares during the period. Cummins makes up 1.6% of Conning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Conning Inc. owned 0.14% of Cummins worth $44,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMI. Hendley & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at $422,000. CWH Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth about $339,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC purchased a new position in Cummins in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,734,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the third quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the third quarter worth about $30,000. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CMI shares. UBS Group upgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $193.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Cummins from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Cummins in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Melius lowered shares of Cummins from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.95.

Shares of CMI opened at $226.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $213.07 and its 200-day moving average is $184.64. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $101.03 and a one year high of $227.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.27 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.82%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

