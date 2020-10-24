Conning Inc. Purchases 75 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Conning Inc. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,955,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,491,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,802 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,503,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,684,029,000 after purchasing an additional 165,895 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,621,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,210,756,000 after buying an additional 376,531 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,469,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,257,091,000 after purchasing an additional 22,856 shares during the period. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at $265,775,000. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

TMO stock opened at $480.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.48 billion, a PE ratio of 51.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.21 and a 52 week high of $485.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $439.48 and a 200 day moving average of $384.86.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on TMO. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $471.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $494.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $472.40.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, VP Syed A. Jafry sold 20,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.94, for a total value of $8,511,664.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,657 shares in the company, valued at $11,061,055.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter E. Hornstra sold 3,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.82, for a total value of $1,397,602.34. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,862 shares in the company, valued at $8,318,602.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 125,650 shares of company stock worth $51,776,621. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of new drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

