Conning Inc. Purchases 7,843 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Conning Inc. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 732,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,843 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises 1.6% of Conning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $44,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth $69,000. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMY has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, September 25th. Guggenheim upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Truist started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.53.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 39,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $2,497,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,938,116.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph Eid sold 5,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $340,928.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 186,587 shares of company stock valued at $11,782,297 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $60.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.47. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $45.76 and a one year high of $68.34. The company has a market cap of $135.83 billion, a PE ratio of -601.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.71.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 28.47%. The company’s revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in the following therapeutic classes: hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

