Conning Inc. Purchases 98 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Conning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,484 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NFLX. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 168.4% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 51 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 65.0% in the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Motco increased its position in Netflix by 57.1% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 688.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 71 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 10,000 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total transaction of $5,057,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524 shares in the company, valued at $265,023.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David A. Hyman sold 26,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total value of $13,531,370.58. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 38,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,223,306.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 332,986 shares of company stock worth $169,898,723 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NFLX stock opened at $488.28 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $268.80 and a twelve month high of $575.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $215.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $505.26 and its 200-day moving average is $468.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 33.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $575.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Netflix from $470.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Netflix from $575.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Netflix from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.97.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

