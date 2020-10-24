Conning Inc. Raises Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Conning Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,767 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $13,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,313,000 after buying an additional 17,822 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,367,000. Independent Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 55,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,368,000 after acquiring an additional 9,662 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 155.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,851,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,043,278,000 after acquiring an additional 10,854,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 4,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWM opened at $163.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.50. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $95.69 and a 12-month high of $170.56.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.