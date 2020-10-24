Conning Inc. Raises Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Conning Inc. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 3,211.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 741,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 718,650 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International accounts for approximately 1.5% of Conning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Conning Inc. owned 0.05% of Mondelez International worth $42,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter worth $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 249.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter worth $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.38.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $56.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $80.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.96. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $41.19 and a one year high of $59.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 51.01%.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 233,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $12,939,048.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,348.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 482,778 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $26,847,284.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,748.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,876,741 shares of company stock valued at $160,211,881. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

