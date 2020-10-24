Conning Inc. Sells 146,109 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Conning Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 384,549 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 146,109 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up 1.6% of Conning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Conning Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $45,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hexavest Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 109.6% during the second quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 377 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 384 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. 74.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 20,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.60, for a total value of $2,681,218.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,628,341.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $401,998.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,822,051.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,720 shares of company stock valued at $5,348,451. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of QCOM opened at $128.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.67. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $132.42. The stock has a market cap of $145.41 billion, a PE ratio of 54.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.31.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.55%.

QCOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cascend Securities raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Exane BNP Paribas raised QUALCOMM from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $81.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.12.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

