Conning Inc. Sells 149,025 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Conning Inc. decreased its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 35.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 269,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 149,025 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises 1.6% of Conning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Conning Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $44,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 3.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,671,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,188,958,000 after buying an additional 1,765,237 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,887,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,321,617,000 after purchasing an additional 749,993 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in United Parcel Service by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,394,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $933,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,362 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 27.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,544,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $838,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 17.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,467,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $496,649,000 after purchasing an additional 651,350 shares during the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. ValuEngine upgraded United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Cowen increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target (up previously from $153.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.71.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $171.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $148.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $166.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.87. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $178.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $20.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David P. Abney sold 62,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total value of $10,067,112.00. Also, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 9,825 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total value of $1,563,648.75. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,291 shares of company stock valued at $12,848,237. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.