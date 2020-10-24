Conning Inc. Sells 16,755 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Conning Inc. decreased its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,655 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 16,755 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $8,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 403.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 137.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 282 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 73.2% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 64.6% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on Medtronic from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Medtronic from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.69.

In other news, Chairman Omar Ishrak sold 763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.40, for a total transaction of $82,709.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 561,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,815,868.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 9,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total transaction of $999,994.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,536,285.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,326 shares of company stock valued at $4,441,498. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $111.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.87. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $72.13 and a fifty-two week high of $122.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.67.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.41. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.