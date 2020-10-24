Conning Inc. Sells 2,399 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Conning Inc. trimmed its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 354,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,399 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $26,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PM. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,365,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285,330 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 20.6% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 73.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Philip Morris International news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $5,829,750.00. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Argus cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.91.

PM stock opened at $74.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.01 and a 52 week high of $90.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.86 and a 200 day moving average of $75.24.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

