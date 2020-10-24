Conning Inc. Sells 35,363 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Conning Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 771,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 35,363 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $34,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 1.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,137,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,504,000 after buying an additional 24,330 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Nucor by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,337,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,144,000 after buying an additional 693,682 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Nucor by 1.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,193,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,427,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in Nucor by 36.2% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 977,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,458,000 after acquiring an additional 259,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 14.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 806,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,385,000 after acquiring an additional 99,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Nucor stock opened at $50.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.12. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $27.52 and a 12 month high of $58.70.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.35%.

NUE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on Nucor from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Nucor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Nucor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Nucor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.73.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 9,389 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total value of $405,417.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,099,126.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

