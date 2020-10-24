Conning Inc. Sells 35,363 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Conning Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 771,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 35,363 shares during the period. Conning Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Nucor worth $34,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nucor by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nucor by 18.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NUE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BNP Paribas lowered Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Nucor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.73.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 9,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total value of $405,417.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,099,126.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $50.19 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $27.52 and a 12-month high of $58.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.12. The firm has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 37.35%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.