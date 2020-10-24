Conning Inc. Sells 440 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Conning Inc. lowered its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,937 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 2.2% during the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 8,035 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Oracle by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 9,817 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 7,039 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in Oracle by 13.8% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its stake in Oracle by 0.5% in the third quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 42,486 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Oracle from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Oracle from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Societe Generale boosted their target price on Oracle from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.68.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $59.90 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $39.71 and a 1-year high of $62.60. The company has a market cap of $180.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.56.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Oracle had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 85.71%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 7th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

In other Oracle news, CAO W Corey West sold 7,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $428,421.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 292,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,846,763.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $6,856,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,500 shares in the company, valued at $6,856,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 129,673 shares of company stock valued at $7,906,167. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

