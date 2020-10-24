Conning Inc. Sells 50,000 Shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Conning Inc. trimmed its holdings in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,107,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF comprises about 1.7% of Conning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Conning Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF were worth $49,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 85,044.3% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,259,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 31,222,327 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 694.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 715,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,017,000 after purchasing an additional 625,000 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,299,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter worth $6,073,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth $4,107,000.

Get SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $44.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.58. SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $36.01 and a 12 month high of $46.85.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.