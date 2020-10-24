Conning Inc. Sells 6,782 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Conning Inc. trimmed its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 176,714 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,782 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises about 1.6% of Conning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $44,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 42.9% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total transaction of $241,020.00. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total value of $60,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,379.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Truist raised shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.88.

Shares of AMGN opened at $227.16 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.05 and a 1 year high of $264.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $243.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.88. The firm has a market cap of $134.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 91.98% and a net margin of 30.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

