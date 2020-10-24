Conning Inc. Sells 95,696 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Conning Inc. decreased its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 21.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 349,791 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 95,696 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc. owned 0.14% of Best Buy worth $38,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in Best Buy by 1.6% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,239 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,876 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 877 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Best Buy by 2.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Best Buy by 18.4% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,262 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

In other news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 5,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $639,116.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew M. Furman sold 5,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total transaction of $611,390.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 764,547 shares of company stock valued at $88,371,377. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BBY opened at $118.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.10 and a twelve month high of $123.67. The company has a market cap of $30.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.34.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 48.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 36.24%.

BBY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Best Buy from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Loop Capital raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Guggenheim upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Best Buy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.09.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.