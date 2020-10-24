Conning Inc. Trims Position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Conning Inc. trimmed its stake in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 881,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,857 shares during the period. Coca-Cola comprises 1.5% of Conning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $43,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 26.5% during the second quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 22.2% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $50.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Coca-Cola Co has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $60.13. The stock has a market cap of $217.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.48.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 41.44%. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $1,809,514.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,977,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $9,604,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,057,376.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 436,439 shares of company stock worth $21,012,407. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.28.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

