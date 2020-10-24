Conning Inc. Trims Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Conning Inc. trimmed its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 269,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 149,025 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for approximately 1.6% of Conning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Conning Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $44,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1,899.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 121,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,319,000 after purchasing an additional 115,099 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 19.6% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 6.2% during the second quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 32.5% in the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 30,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after buying an additional 7,473 shares in the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.71.

In other news, Director David P. Abney sold 62,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total transaction of $10,067,112.00. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 7,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total value of $1,217,475.82. Insiders sold 80,291 shares of company stock valued at $12,848,237 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $171.90 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $178.01. The stock has a market cap of $148.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $166.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The firm had revenue of $20.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

