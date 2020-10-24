Consensus Price Up 7.3% Over Last Week (SEN)

Consensus (CURRENCY:SEN) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 24th. One Consensus coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Consensus has a total market cap of $967,145.00 and $191.00 worth of Consensus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Consensus has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12,973.32 or 1.00006843 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00040834 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004158 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001195 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00125643 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00025288 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000267 BTC.

About Consensus

Consensus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. Consensus’ total supply is 1,747,036,954 coins and its circulating supply is 1,337,036,955 coins. The official website for Consensus is consensus.ai. Consensus’ official Twitter account is @consensus_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Consensus

Consensus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Consensus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Consensus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Consensus using one of the exchanges listed above.

