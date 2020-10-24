Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.77 on December 15th

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 22nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.765 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%.

Consolidated Edison has increased its dividend by 10.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of ED stock opened at $81.60 on Friday. Consolidated Edison has a fifty-two week low of $62.03 and a fifty-two week high of $95.10. The stock has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, BofA Securities lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.93.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

