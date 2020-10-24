Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lowered its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,029,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,080 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 0.53% of Constellation Brands worth $195,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,696,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,201,000 after acquiring an additional 99,076 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,560,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,807,000 after purchasing an additional 63,069 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,335,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,694,000 after purchasing an additional 522,569 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 702,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,988,000 after purchasing an additional 39,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 662,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,897,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Several research firms have commented on STZ. Citigroup upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Argus upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Constellation Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.37.

NYSE STZ opened at $179.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $186.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.40. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $104.28 and a one year high of $208.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $35.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.89%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.