Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Construction Partners from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Stephens cut Construction Partners from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America increased their price objective on Construction Partners from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Construction Partners from $18.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Construction Partners in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.06.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

ROAD stock opened at $21.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Construction Partners has a one year low of $11.96 and a one year high of $22.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.75.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $217.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.95 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 4.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Construction Partners will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP John L. Harper sold 15,000 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $259,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 212,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,679,398.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles E. Owens sold 56,955 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $1,142,517.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 417,399 shares of company stock worth $8,203,463 in the last quarter. 63.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 389,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,581,000 after acquiring an additional 52,780 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 87,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 8,237 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 134,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after buying an additional 29,811 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 117,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 50,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 45,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 4,877 shares during the last quarter. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc, an infrastructure and road construction company, provides construction products and services to public and private sectors. It offers construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential sites. The company provides a range of sitework construction services, including site development, paving, and utility and drainage systems construction, as well as supplies hot mix asphalt required for the projects.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.