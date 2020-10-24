Continental (FRA:CON) Given a €103.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective on Continental (FRA:CON) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CON has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €99.00 ($116.47) price objective on Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €98.00 ($115.29).

Continental stock opened at €101.15 ($119.00) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €95.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €85.62. Continental has a 12 month low of €186.70 ($219.65) and a 12 month high of €256.50 ($301.76).

Continental Company Profile

Continental Aktiengesellschaft provides products and services primarily for the automotive industry worldwide. It operates through Chassis&Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis&Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

