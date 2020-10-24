Contrasting Imperial Oil (IMO) & Its Competitors

Imperial Oil (NYSE: IMO) is one of 30 public companies in the “Petroleum refining” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Imperial Oil to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Imperial Oil and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Imperial Oil 0 1 0 0 2.00 Imperial Oil Competitors 717 2622 3206 202 2.43

Imperial Oil presently has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 41.16%. As a group, “Petroleum refining” companies have a potential upside of 53.92%. Given Imperial Oil’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Imperial Oil has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Imperial Oil and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Imperial Oil 0.03% 1.03% 0.60% Imperial Oil Competitors -1.56% 161.63% 111.42%

Dividends

Imperial Oil pays an annual dividend of $0.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Imperial Oil pays out 39.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Petroleum refining” companies pay a dividend yield of 7.4% and pay out 60.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Imperial Oil has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Imperial Oil has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Imperial Oil’s peers have a beta of 1.50, meaning that their average share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Imperial Oil and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Imperial Oil $25.73 billion $1.66 billion 8.11 Imperial Oil Competitors $82.65 billion $2.50 billion 2.65

Imperial Oil’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Imperial Oil. Imperial Oil is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.9% of Imperial Oil shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.6% of shares of all “Petroleum refining” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.8% of shares of all “Petroleum refining” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Imperial Oil peers beat Imperial Oil on 12 of the 15 factors compared.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, as well as blending, distribution, and marketing of refined products. It also transports crude oil to refineries by contracted pipelines, common carrier pipelines, and rail; maintains a distribution system to move petroleum products to market by pipeline, tanker, rail, and road transport; and owns and operates fuel terminals, natural gas liquids, and products pipelines in Alberta, Manitoba, and Ontario. In addition, this segment markets and supplies petroleum products to motoring public through approximately 2,300 Esso and Mobil-branded sites. Further, it sells petroleum products, including fuel, asphalt, and lubricants for industrial and transportation customers, independent marketers, and resellers, as well as other refiners serving the agriculture, residential heating, and commercial markets through branded fuel and lubricant resellers. The Chemical segment manufactures and markets various petrochemicals and polyethylene, such as benzene, aromatic, and aliphatic solvents; plasticizer intermediates; and polyethylene resins. The company was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Imperial Oil Limited is a subsidiary of Exxon Mobil Corporation.

