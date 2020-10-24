Contrasting Indonesia Energy (INDO) and Its Peers

Indonesia Energy (NYSE: INDO) is one of 268 publicly-traded companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Indonesia Energy to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Indonesia Energy and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Indonesia Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Indonesia Energy Competitors 2710 9969 13536 448 2.44

As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 75.81%. Given Indonesia Energy’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Indonesia Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Indonesia Energy and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Indonesia Energy N/A N/A N/A Indonesia Energy Competitors -95.16% 36.87% -0.87%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Indonesia Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.0% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.7% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Indonesia Energy and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Indonesia Energy $4.18 million -$1.67 million -16.61 Indonesia Energy Competitors $7.37 billion $357.76 million 6.41

Indonesia Energy’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Indonesia Energy. Indonesia Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Indonesia Energy rivals beat Indonesia Energy on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

Indonesia Energy Company Profile

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Indonesia. It holds interests in the Kruh Block, a producing block covering an area of 258 km2 with net crude oil proved reserves of 1.98 million barrels located to the northwest of Pendopo, Pali, South Sumatra; and the Citarum Block, an exploration block covering an area of 3,924.67 km2 located onshore in West Java. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia. Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited is a subsidiary of Maderic Holdings Limited.

