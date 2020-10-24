Contrasting Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) and CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) and CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.4% of Okta shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.1% of CrowdStrike shares are held by institutional investors. 12.0% of Okta shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of CrowdStrike shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Okta and CrowdStrike, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Okta 0 6 12 0 2.67 CrowdStrike 0 5 17 0 2.77

Okta presently has a consensus target price of $210.47, indicating a potential downside of 4.12%. CrowdStrike has a consensus target price of $133.30, indicating a potential downside of 1.56%. Given CrowdStrike’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CrowdStrike is more favorable than Okta.

Profitability

This table compares Okta and CrowdStrike’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Okta -32.93% -35.07% -7.43% CrowdStrike -17.27% -14.99% -7.77%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Okta and CrowdStrike’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Okta $586.07 million 47.98 -$208.91 million ($1.39) -157.92 CrowdStrike $481.41 million 61.73 -$141.78 million ($0.97) -139.61

CrowdStrike has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Okta. Okta is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CrowdStrike, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Okta has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CrowdStrike has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CrowdStrike beats Okta on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc. provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials. It also provides Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure; and Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications. In addition, the company offers customer support and training, and professional services. Okta, Inc. sells its products directly to customers through sales force, as well as through channel partners. The company was formerly known as Saasure, Inc. Okta, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks. The company primarily sells its platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

