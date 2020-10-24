Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. provides aircraft transportation services. The company offers general cargo shipments, priority shipments of live animals, fresh food and flowers, medicines and perishable foods, express shipments and transportation of human remains after the loss of a loved one. Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. is based in Santa Fe, Mexico. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. HSBC downgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $7.00 to $8.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.25.

Shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación stock opened at $9.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $867.17 million, a PE ratio of -30.27 and a beta of 2.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.99. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 1 year low of $2.94 and a 1 year high of $13.45.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.05. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a positive return on equity of 90.78%. The business had revenue of $66.00 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VLRS. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,413,000. Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 24.6% in the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,183,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,250,000 after acquiring an additional 233,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 7.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,255,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,737,000 after acquiring an additional 150,700 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 125.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 222,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 123,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Springowl Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the second quarter valued at approximately $528,000.

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 82 aircraft. It operates approximately 131 daily flights on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 25 cities in the United States and Central America.

