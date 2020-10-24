Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Director Sells $88,300.00 in Stock

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $88,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:CORT opened at $17.85 on Friday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $23.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.40.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 32.49% and a return on equity of 29.10%. The business had revenue of $88.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CORT. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 13.7% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 18,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 71.7% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 48,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 20,080 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CORT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Corcept Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

