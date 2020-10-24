Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Smith Barney Citigroup

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) had its target price decreased by Smith Barney Citigroup from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CLB. ABN Amro raised Core Laboratories from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Scotiabank cut Core Laboratories from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 16th. BofA Securities raised Core Laboratories from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Bank of America upgraded Core Laboratories from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Core Laboratories from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.96.

Shares of CLB stock opened at $15.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $682.83 million, a P/E ratio of -8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 3.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.17. Core Laboratories has a one year low of $6.68 and a one year high of $49.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $105.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.33 million. Core Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 46.27% and a negative net margin of 13.39%. The business’s revenue was down 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is 2.23%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 7.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,693,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $95,365,000 after buying an additional 318,581 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Core Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $27,011,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Core Laboratories by 137.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 876,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,062,000 after purchasing an additional 507,141 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Core Laboratories by 9.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 825,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,569,000 after purchasing an additional 71,029 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 24.5% in the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 527,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,051,000 after acquiring an additional 103,915 shares in the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

