Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) had its target price decreased by Smith Barney Citigroup from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CLB. ValuEngine cut Core Laboratories from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Bank of America raised Core Laboratories from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Core Laboratories from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Core Laboratories from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded Core Laboratories from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.96.

Shares of CLB stock opened at $15.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $682.83 million, a P/E ratio of -8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 3.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.17. Core Laboratories has a one year low of $6.68 and a one year high of $49.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $105.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.33 million. Core Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 46.27% and a negative net margin of 13.39%. The business’s revenue was down 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.23%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Core Laboratories by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Core Laboratories by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Core Laboratories by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Core Laboratories by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

