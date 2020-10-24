Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Corelogic had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The firm had revenue of $436.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Corelogic updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.65-3.65 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CLGX opened at $68.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 37.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.25. Corelogic has a 12 month low of $24.69 and a 12 month high of $69.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.85.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Corelogic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Corelogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Corelogic in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Corelogic from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Corelogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Corelogic Company Profile

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

