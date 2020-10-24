Cormark Raises Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Price Target to C$15.50

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) had its price objective lifted by Cormark from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$15.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Shares of K opened at C$11.28 on Wednesday. Kinross Gold has a one year low of C$4.00 and a one year high of C$13.59. The company has a market cap of $14.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.37, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.48.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$1.40 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Kinross Gold will post 0.1293373 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.51, for a total value of C$125,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$160,615.89.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.