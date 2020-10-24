Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) to post $0.30 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cornerstone Building Brands’ earnings. Cornerstone Building Brands also reported earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cornerstone Building Brands will report full year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.34 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cornerstone Building Brands.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands had a negative return on equity of 8.69% and a negative net margin of 10.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sidoti raised Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 613,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 313,481 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 802,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,864,000 after buying an additional 89,000 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,737,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,864,000 after buying an additional 78,219 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 301,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 15,409 shares during the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNR stock opened at $8.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.20. Cornerstone Building Brands has a fifty-two week low of $2.54 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.57.

About Cornerstone Building Brands

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel construction markets in North America. The company operates through three segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows.

